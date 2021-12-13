GKOM to Meet with Freshmen Jan. 20

Brooke Ye, GKOM member and junior, discusses GKOM sessions plans with sponsor Ryan Ringenberg. Ye said, “I’ve been enjoying our sessions and look forward to helping freshmen feel more supported throughout the school year”.

GKOMs will have their first session of second semester during SSRT on Jan. 20, according to sponsor Ryan Ringenberg. He said the session will be focused on continuing the “Social Emotional Learning” that was introduced first semester.

Gauri Srinath, GKOM member and junior, said members will be talking to freshmen about the idea of building connections during the Jan. 20 session.

She said, “Last semester we saw that the freshmen preferred breaking into small groups and talking about school events instead of playing games as a class. During our next session, we plan to discuss building connections and if they plan on attending upcoming school events such as winter formal.” By Pallevi Pillai