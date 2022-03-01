CHTV to cover spring sports

CHTV will cover spring sports. According to CHTV supervisor Brandy Ostojic, CHTV will cover baseball and softball, with efforts to cover tennis for the first time as well. This, Ostojic said, is part of an effort to broaden the sports available on CHTV, though it wasn’t an easy process. “We had one track meet last year which was fun but it was a lot of work to set up. And trying to find experts that can talk about the not as popular sports are hard,” Ostojic said.

Darion Watson, sports anchor and junior, is in charge of covering sports during the announcements. Watson said that CHTV tries to cover Carmel sports, though if not much is occurring they typically cover Indiana sports to fill the space, such as the performance of the Colts or Pacers. He said that spring sports typically begin following spring break and he doesn’t have an assignment until April. “I’m just building ideas and seeing what I want to do,” he said.

Watson said he wants to be a sports anchor as a career and that CHTV is helping him to build the skills for that, such as establishing relationships with sports teams to gather footage and speaking in front of a camera. He said, “I think that if you’re even thinking about being on TV just do it, it’s a fun thing to do and helps you get over a lot of your fears that you probably have.” By Christian Ledbetter

CHTV Youtube Channel can be found HERE