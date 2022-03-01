Intramurals discuss spring season

Due to low interest this school year, the possibility of a spring season is still tentative. Typically, the spring season occurs after the conclusion of the basketball season, around April. If intramurals decide to have a spring season, the only sport offered is kickball.

Additionally, intramurals is struggling to gain student interest this school year compared to pre-COVID numbers. Cluver mentions that kickball has historically been unpopular, as many students see more commitments occuring in the spring.

“Although I have seen some student participation in basketball, I don’t know the odds of student participation in kickball as there was no interest last semester,” Cluver said.

Intramurals is hopeful that students will sign up for kickball, and hope that the spring season will not have the same fate as the fall season.

Sophomore Eric Tong said, “Intramural kickball seems like fun, especially as the weather becomes nicer.” By Safin Khatri