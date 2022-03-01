March Litebox: Charity Champion

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) focusing on application process, planning spring charity events The Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) is looking for highschool-aged Carmel residents to apply for next year’s CMYC. According to President Manav Musunuru, applications are due by March 18, 2022 and consist of two stages. “The first stage is the…

CCRC to host career exploration workshops on Feb. 24 and throughout March (CCRC) will be hosting career exploration workshops throughout February and March, according to CCRC coordinator Melinda Stephan. The workshops will walk students through the various resources available to them, particularly Naviance so that they can do research and self-assessment to…

While Men’s March Madness is more widely recognized, the women’s tournament is growing Arguably one of the most prominent and widely recognized tournaments in American sports, the men’s March Madness tournament is happening now, with millions of fans tuning in to see their favorite teams in action. In 2021, CBS Sports reported that…