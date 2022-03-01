March Litebox: Charity Champion

March 22, 2022

Greg Gottlieb, CHS Champions Together member and senior, thanks his family during the 6th annual Mr. Carmel competition on March 11. The competition involved fifteen senior boys performing individual talents and a group dance. Gottlieb was named the 2022 Mr. Carmel by a panel of teachers from different CHS academic departments. The organization raised over $20,000 for Special Olympics Indiana. (Olivia McKee)
0

Related Posts: