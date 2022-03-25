Journey to the Past
Click to see the “Bridgerton” Season 2 trailer here.0
Leave a Comment
Donate to HiLite
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Carmel High School - IN. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
About the Contributor
Grace Guo, Content Gatherer
Hi! I’m Grace Guo a graphics artist and photographer in the entertainment section! This is my first year on the HiLite staff, and I’m so excited to...