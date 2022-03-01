Best Buddies to celebrate National Disability Awareness Month, attend Friendship Walk

Kailey Schulz, president of the Best Buddies club and junior, said there are many events in progress for National Disability Awareness Month.

According to Schulz, starting on March 21, there will be a spirit week with multiple flyers, activities and informational opportunities. Additionally, on March 25, there will be a dine-to-donate night for club members and other interested parties at BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

Tony Dunham, sponsor of Best Buddies and teacher, said this month is important for club awareness as well. Dunham said National Disability Awareness Month is important “as far as people outside of the club being aware of what Best Buddies is all about and (spreading the message of) inclusion.”

Dunham also said he was excited about other club events occurring at the school as well, including the Mr. Carmel Event, which occurred on March 11 and more upcoming events.

In April, the Buddies will plan to walk in the annual Friendship Walk which will take place in downtown Indianapolis. Because the walk was canceled the last two years, both Dunham and Schulz expressed their excitement for the event.

“It’s kind of a matter of working out the kinks for fundraising (the walk) right now,” Schulz said. “(But) I’m really excited to do (the walk) with other Best Buddie groups and meet some new people.” By Riley Laferriere