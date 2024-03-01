Best Buddies nears Disability Awareness Week on March 4-8

From March 4-8, Best Buddies and this school will be celebrating Disability Awareness Week. Best Buddies sponsors Disability Awareness Week with Champions Together during the week of Mr. Carmel, a pageant that raises money for Champions Together. During Disability Awareness Week, Best Buddies will highlight a different disability every day.

Ellie Stock, chapter president of Best Buddies and junior, said she is looking forward to the week as a way to raise awareness for different disabilities.

“(We) invite all to participate in spreading awareness throughout this exciting week!” Stock said by email.

Ellie Cooley, Best Buddies member and freshman. said she believes Disability Awareness Week is important to Best Buddies as a whole.

“It’s just a really good way to raise awareness about different disabilities,” Cooley said by email.

Sponsor Chad Andrews said he defers many club decisions to the officers and the students. By Charlotte Moser