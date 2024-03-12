Best Buddies club preparing for Pacer night on March 16

The Best Buddies Club is nearing their Pacer game event on March 16. Attending Best Buddies members will receive discounted tickets. The Pacers will also provide a room for Best Buddies with food and merchandise. After the game, club members can go out onto the court and shoot free throws. The event is sponsored by Best Buddies Indiana and all chapters across the state can attend.

Ellie Stock, chapter president of Best Buddies and junior, said she is looking forward to the event as a special experience for club members. Stock said that Best Buddies Indiana’s involvement in the planning process has made the event easier for Stock and other officers.

“Honestly our biggest job is just spreading the word about it,” Stock said.

Best Buddies officer Abby Ingersoll said she is excited about this semester’s upcoming Best Buddies Indiana events.

“It’s a really good way to meet people in the state,” Ingersoll said.

Sponsor Chad Andrews said he defers many club decisions to the officers and the students. By Charlotte Moser