Best Buddies approaches talent show with Zionsville chapter

On March 28, the Best Buddies club will be participating in a joint talent show with the Zionsville chapter. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the freshman cafeteria. Participants can sign up via Google form and have their acts approved by Best Buddies officers before the show.

Ellie Stock, chapter president of Best Buddies and junior, said she believes the event will be a good way for both chapters to get to know each other.

“The goal overall of this is just to meet new people who kind of have a similar interest in inclusion and helping other people,” Stock said.

Lily Flint, Best Buddies member and freshman said she is looking forward to the event.

“I think it will be a lot of fun and really cool to see everyone’s talents,” Flint said via email.

Sponsor Chad Andrews said he defers many club decisions to the officers and the students. By Charlotte Moser