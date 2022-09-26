CHTV prepares for Ghosts and Goblins promotional pieces

CHTV is currently working on a project to promote the upcoming Ghosts and Goblins event on Oct. 22. According to sponsor Brandy Ostojic, CHTV will create promotional videos to encourage people to sign up for the event.

“We’re creating some videos telling people to sign up, and we’ll also be there that day covering the race and getting more video from this year,” she said.

Senior David Lee, who is a CHTV student, said that CHTV aims to focus on attracting elementary and middle schoolers.

“We’re trying to tell them what the event is,” he said. “So it’s an advertising project. We’re going in and filming videos to make sure the younger audience knows what the event is.”

Ostojic said the promotion is like a “client project.” She said that outside companies, as well as administration, ask CHTV to complete such projects.

She said, “We will do whatever the company needs us to do, whether that is revisions, promotion, or anything else.”

On his goals for the event, Lee said, “We want to increase the participation rate of Ghosts and Goblins as much as possible. It is a great event for a good cause, and it is something that represents Carmel.”

