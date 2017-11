Wicked fun for Ghosts and Goblins: The ninth annual Ghosts and Goblins run will take place this Saturday to… This Saturday, hundreds of students, teachers and parents will line up at the CHS Main Cafeteria dressed in their finest Halloween gear for the ninth annual Ghosts and Goblins 5K/2K run benefiting the Carmel Education Foundation (CEF). According to CEF…

NHS makes final preparations for Ghost and Goblins 5k/2k NHS members and the Carmel Education Foundation (CEF) met on Oct. 10 to discuss final preparations for the Ghost and Goblins 5k/2k on Oct. 28. Barbara Danquist and Stephanie McDonald, co-executive directors of the CEF, addressed NHS members regarding the…

National Honor Society prepares for Ghost and Goblins 5K The National Honor Society (NHS) has begun preparing for the Ghost and Goblins 5K coming up in October. Their main focus at the moment is promoting the 5K around Carmel. “We have students promoting around the high school in different…

Q/A: “Three Amigos” Trike Race Team What kind of preparations has your team put into training for the trike race? “For the trike race we put in a lot of work. We had at least three practices, where we had trikes and we came out here…

Homecoming Then and Now: Katie Kelly, CHS graduate and social studies teacher, reflects on her Homecoming experience The Homecoming that CHS students know and love used to be much different years ago. Katie Kelly ‘01, CHS graduate and social studies teacher, said she had a much different Homecoming experience then students have today. On the day of…