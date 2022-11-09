Administration returns from large-school consortium, looks ahead to construction

Principal Tim Phares works at his desk in his new office. Phares said he will visit Allen, Texas in February for another large-school consortium meeting.

According to Principal Tim Phares, administration will continue to virtually meet with administrators from other large schools and learn about differences in their policies.

“When you go visit schools like this, you take the opportunity to kind of beg, borrow and steal, and then also reflect on what we do and what we can affirm (in) what we’re doing and doing well,” Phares said. “A lot of my time here in the last week has been follow-up to those meetings, to where it has just been the kind of conversation about how we might do this (and) what (we might) look at in the future.”

Phares additionally brought up some of his concerns regarding the construction projects around CHS.

“The last time we were told, (Smoky Row construction would be finished) mid-December. However, we’re concerned that deadline is not going to be met,” Phares said. “(The construction) has nothing to do with Carmel High School. It is the city and there has been some concerns about concrete and being able to get materials that they need. So, I don’t understand all of that, but I know that’s part of an ongoing concern because I know our roundabout right out here, out front—that was supposed to be pretty much completed around (the) next couple of weeks, month. I think they’re halting that, and it will not be picked back up until the spring time.”

Senior Will Latham, who drives to school, said he has mixed opinions about the Smoky Row construction.

“It’s a hassle for coming to school,” Latham said, “but it is actually a lot faster to get out because there’s not a bunch of cars driving down from that way. So, you’re actually getting out faster and then all you have to do is go through Clay Terrace or you go onto Lowes Way. It’s so nice because I always go back that way.”