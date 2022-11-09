HOSA club to host meeting Nov. 28, focus on event selection

Darshini Shankar, social media manager and senior, reads a Kahoot question during the HOSA game night on Nov 4. The game night raised money and created stronger club connections.

According to Amogha Paleru, competitions head and senior, members of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) will meet on Nov. 28. Leaders will share information on the State Leadership Conference (SLC) registration and event selection. This meeting is mandatory for all members.

Paleru said, “By having mandatory meetings, we’re making sure that members are actually involved in active decision-making because in years prior a lot of people wouldn’t be up for registration by the deadline.”

Paleru said a goal for HOSA is for members to choose their events by the end of December and finalize them by January. But, club sponsor Jennifer Drudge said they aren’t officially due until the end of February.

According to Drudge, HOSA members can only participate in one event from each category. Students can choose up to three events to compete in.

Drudge said, “The main part of that meeting is going to be making sure that students understand all of the different events so they can hopefully finalize what events they want to participate in at the State Leadership Conference.”

According to Drudge, materials available to help students make their choices are the HOSA website and resources that HOSA leaders will distribute.