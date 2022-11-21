GKOMs to meet with freshmen Jan. 27

GKOMs will have their first connection session of second semester during SSRT on Jan. 27, said sponsor Ryan Ringenberg.

Ringenberg said that Council is preparing for upcoming GKOM sessions.

“This semester Council is planning to increase our social media presence to promote dress-up themes for our GKOMs, post pictures, and create more of a sense of community,” Ringenberg said.

Senior Brooke Ye, GKOM Council member, said that GKOMs will continue promoting upcoming school events and encourage their freshmen groups to attend these events.

“During the January session we will talk to freshmen about the Winter Formal and Riley Dance Marathon. The upcoming session on Jan. 27 will focus on the social-emotional learning concept of goal setting,” she said.