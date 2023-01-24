New students joining Greyhound Connections

Greyhound Connections is receiving an influx of members this year, said Lily Sullivan, president of Greyhound Connections and senior.

“We are getting new students joining us this year,” Sullivan said.

Sponsor Joe Stuelpe said, via email, there are many resources Greyhound Connections uses to help students. Members of Greyhound Connections should expect another visit this upcoming month.

Sullivan said a new year means new students coming here. Greyhound Connections have prepared new students and helped them acclimate to this school.

“We are doing our best to help students make new friends and relieve the stress of coming in, in the middle of the school year,” Sullivan said. “We would shadow them throughout the day, take them to class, and help them make new friends.”

Greyhound Connections recently had a meeting last week.

“We had a meeting last Thursday. This time we actually had the students come to our SRT room because we were going to introduce the new members to them and hopefully make friends with them,” said Sullivan. “We will have another meeting either late January or early February to get to know each other better and hopefully give them the resources they need.”

Stueple helps Greyhound Connections find the resources to help the new students coming in for the new semester.

“Before the new semester starts, we get a list of newly enrolled students from the Counseling Department, and we will have the Greyhound Connections presidents pair them up with a Greyhound Connections member,” Stueple said.

“Greyhound Connections members are trained to see if students need help, especially those coming in this year,” Steuple said. “We also regularly communicate with their SSRT teachers to see if they need additional help.”