Debate team prepares for state competition on Feb. 3

Siri Surapaneni
January 24, 2023
The speech and debate team is preparing for the state competition on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at Marion University. Participating members will meet at the school around noon on Feb. 3 and around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. Joseph McMillan, speech and debate sponsor, said there was a limited roster.
“In order to determine who is going to make that state competition, we, of course, look at how competitors have done in competitions,” he said. “Also, the event heads for different events have also been hosting mocks (practice meets) for people who want to try out for the state roster. That gives an opportunity for the event heads to see different competitors and see how they each do and give them feedback and ultimately make a determination on who they are going to recommend for that roster.”
Anushka Pandey, co-president of speech and debate and senior, said the schedule after state is different from previous years.
“This year the schedule is a bit different than it has been previously, so (the state competition) will be the last debate competition until nationals in June. After that, we are going to be shifting the club’s focus more towards speech because the season for that continues past the debate season.”
0
Related Posts:
- Q&A with Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy What is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an authentic, German Christmas market that sells imported wares from Germany that are handmade for the most part, handpainted, handcrafted one of a kind items. We strive to have authentic food…
- Performers discuss difficulties of competitive environments, nervousness Alyssa Fuhrman, Ambassadors member and senior, said individual competitions can cause nerves for her because of a variety of factors. She is in show choir and she said she has the opportunity to compete with a group a lot, but…
- Students, experts raise awareness to endangered animals Sophomore Akshaya Lingala folds a blue Post-It note into the shape of an origami blue whale. Since elementary school, Lingala said she developed a passion for whales, but the blue whale is one of over 41,000 species that are under…
- Q&A with teacher Laura Moore, photography and art How can you describe your work as a photographer? I have two avenues of photography, I have a license in photography education, and I carry a dual license. So I can teach English, but I can also teach photography. In…
- Q&A with new eSports Head Coach Jeff Chou Why did you decide to become the new eSports coach? Competitive eSports has always been something I wished I had growing up and now that it's growing to a point where it's finally becoming recognized as a varsity sport, I…
- Students celebrate Chinese New Year, express themselves with calligraphy Students at this school are preparing for Chinese New Year and the traditions that follow. According to Case Western Research University, Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, was on Jan. 22 this year and it is the…