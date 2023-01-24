House of Representatives to host virtual auction, Dance Marathon

House of Representatives sponsor Sarah Wolff said the House of Representatives is hosting a virtual auction and the Carmel Dance Marathon in February.

According to Wolff, the auction will take place over the span of a week. House members can participate by donating items for auction, bidding and attending fundraising nights.

Allie Wolf, Cabinet member and senior, said House members are also beginning to fundraise for the Dance Marathon event on Feb. 25. Wolf said members must raise $125 by 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 25 to attend Dance Marathon, but they can continue fundraising throughout the event.

This year, Wolff said the event is less centered around dancing and more on other activities.

“Obviously dance marathon is framed around dancing, but dancing is not something that a lot of people feel comfortable with or even enjoy. (Dancing isn’t) the point of Dance Marathon, it’s a fundraiser,” she said.

Wolf said this change will open up Dance Marathon to a larger audience of people.

In addition to dancing, Wolff said there will be events like glow-in-the-dark dodgeball and crafts for Riley Children’s Hospital patients.

Wolf said she thinks the event is enjoyable and there are multiple takeaways from the event.

“I think (the biggest takeaways are) ‘wow, that was really fun’ or ‘wow, I’m so happy I was a part of this and helping these people.’ I think for most people it’s a mix of both,” she said.

Wolff agreed said the event is about contributing to something bigger.

“We want (students) to come, we want them to have fun, we want them to participate in our activities, but the biggest takeaway is the spirit of giving,” Wolff said. “That’s what the event is about.”