House of Representatives to host virtual auction, Dance Marathon

House of Representatives sponsor Sarah Wolff said the House of Representatives is hosting a virtual auction and the Carmel Dance Marathon in February.
According to Wolff, the auction will take place over the span of a week. House members can participate by donating items for auction, bidding and attending fundraising nights.
Allie Wolf, Cabinet member and senior, said House members are also beginning to fundraise for the Dance Marathon event on Feb. 25. Wolf said members must raise $125 by 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 25 to attend Dance Marathon, but they can continue fundraising throughout the event.
This year, Wolff said the event is less centered around dancing and more on other activities.
“Obviously dance marathon is framed around dancing, but dancing is not something that a lot of people feel comfortable with or even enjoy. (Dancing isn’t) the point of Dance Marathon, it’s a fundraiser,” she said.
Wolf said this change will open up Dance Marathon to a larger audience of people.
In addition to dancing, Wolff said there will be events like glow-in-the-dark dodgeball and crafts for Riley Children’s Hospital patients.
Wolf said she thinks the event is enjoyable and there are multiple takeaways from the event.
“I think (the biggest takeaways are) ‘wow, that was really fun’ or ‘wow, I’m so happy I was a part of this and helping these people.’ I think for most people it’s a mix of both,” she said.
Wolff agreed said the event is about contributing to something bigger.
“We want (students) to come, we want them to have fun, we want them to participate in our activities, but the biggest takeaway is the spirit of giving,” Wolff said. “That’s what the event is about.”
Students, experts raise awareness to endangered animals Sophomore Akshaya Lingala folds a blue Post-It note into the shape of an origami blue whale. Since elementary school, Lingala said she developed a passion for whales, but the blue whale is one of over 41,000 species that are under…
Club Spotlight: Cancer Kids First Roohi Sanka, club co-president and junior What do you do during club meetings? During our Cancer Kids First (CKF) meetings, we focus on brainstorming fundraising ideas and introducing volunteering opportunities. Most importantly, we put together care packages, make cards, plan…
Q&A with Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy What is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an authentic, German Christmas market that sells imported wares from Germany that are handmade for the most part, handpainted, handcrafted one of a kind items. We strive to have authentic food…
PRINCESS POWER: The Accents show choir performs at the seventh annual Accents Princess Academy on Nov. 5. Princess Academy includes crafts, performances, meet and greets, games, and hair and nails stations for children that participate.
On Jan 17, junior Walker Lasbury works on annotations for his Creative Writing class. When asked about the difficulty and process of annotating short stories Lasbury said “It’s honestly not that difficult when you know what you are looking for. It takes some practice but once you get the hang of it it comes pretty easily”.
DATA COLLECTION: Students in Laura Moore’s AP Research class discuss data collection on Jan. 10. Students worked on presentations explaining their research progress and their future goals. Following data collection, the class will begin the literature review portion of their research.
Junior Sarah Xie folds origami during the A5 club meeting on December 2nd, 2022. “I enjoy going to A5 because it’s fun, all the activities are really cool and the A5 officers always try to connect it with part of asian culture,” said Xie.
CHEMISTRY LAB: Sophomore Ava Ehret works on a lab in Honors Chemistry on Dec. 1. Students who take Honors Chemistry have participated in several labs throughout the year. “Labs in chemistry are collaborative and engaging and truly make the subjects easier to understand,” Ehret said.
DEBATE DAYS: Debate team members and sophomores Eesha Singh and Salima Sher prepare their speeches after school on Nov. 29, 2022 in the school library. The team has spent many hours preparing for an upcoming competition set to take place at Avon High School. “Debate is an environment where I feel that a lot of high schoolers are able to express their opinions, work on themselves and also just have a fun time,” Singh said.
STAR GAZING John Lear, a junior astronomy student, plots stars on a galaxy chart after observing the stars through the astronomy star machine on Tuesday, November 8th. Astronomy is a semester long class where students learn all about the stars and planets of our universe.
MOODY MUSIC: Radio student and Sophomore, Paulina Arana, and fellow classmate and Junior, Olivia Grimes host their newest radio show: Mood Swings on November 21. Arana and Grimes based their show off of the teenage experience and how teenagers express themselves through music. You can tune in to the show on WHJE.93.
Junior Sarah Chen and sophomore Aubry Severson, members of the CHS marching band, prepare for boarding busses for their BOA Grand National Championship semi-finals performance the morning of Nov. 12. The marching greyhounds went on to becoming the Grand National Champions for a sixth time with a score of 97.5.
Band members and seniors Riley Stuelpe, George Huang, Landon Peterson, and Ahni Brown-Harbin lead the marching band section in the Walk Of Champions on Nov. 18. The Walk of Champions celebrated all the accomplishments of CHS clubs and other organizations at the school.
GAME TIME: Musa Shahid is coding a computer game for his Computer Science class competition on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The class is having its annual Computer Science Jam. The Jam is a competition to make the best game possible, with the game being built around a certain theme, this year’s theme is the wilderness. Musa said,”The Computer Science Jam is really fun, it also helps me learn more in depth about coding while enjoying it at the same time”.
On Nov 10, Seniors Tyler Whemhoff and Audrey Hockins, as well as Junior David Titus discuss their upcoming caroling job at the Indiana Design Center. Hockins said “In a typical winter season I’ll take about 3-5 jobs to make some extra money”. All three are in Select Sound which gives them the opportunity to take seasonal caroling jobs at different businesses around Carmel.
GAME POINT: Logan Reinhart, CHS senior, serves the ball in Lifetime Fitness hoping to win the game on Monday, August 29. Lifetime Fitness is a class offered at the high school where students learn the rules of different sports and compete in tournaments.
GIVING HOPE: Carmel Giving Hope holds a Diwali celebration from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Oct 29 at the Carmel Gazebo. The event included food, dance, music and games. Tickets were sold for twelve dollars and proceeds went to orphanages in India.
STUDY SESSIONS: Sophomore Alice Mayer (left) and freshman Evelyn Murray check out a study room at the Carmel Clay Public Library on Oct. 20. The library, which recently reopened, featured several study rooms available for student use. “I enjoy the study rooms because they are quiet and serene,” Mayer said.
Band student and junior, Ariel Covitz as well as the rest of the flute section harmonize while playing their newest piece of music on October 18. Covitz and the other flutes often use free time during band classes to polish their flute skills for activities such as marching band and even the ISSMA state competition which occurs later in the year. CAITLIN FOLLMAN/PHOTO
Marching Band senior Ava Kuznarsky passes out dot sheets to her section during an after school practice on Oct. 18, 2022. The recent practices were particularly difficult as the band entered the competition portion of their season. “Especially with the New York trip this year, stakes are higher and the responsibilities of helping younger members reach our standards are placed onto us as the most experienced members,” Kuznarsky said.
HOT AND COLD: Owen Mulligan is researching the new topics introduced into his chemistry class on Thursday, Oct. 6. The class is learning about expansion, and contraction, and how different temperatures cause different changes on different things. Owen said,”Learning about expansion, and contraction is really interesting, like how its used in a thermometer, which I never really thought about”.
On October 5, Senior Lizzie Farrell works on music theory for her choir, Select Sound. Farrell as well as all choir students are new to the online music theory work. When Farrell was asked about the new work they said “It’s a lot but the new platform makes it easier in some ways which is helpful considering music theory isn’t always easy”.
MUSIC REHEARSAL MORNINGS: Guerin Whitcomb and Alecs Quinn, marching band flutists and sophomores, practice their music for the band’s show early in the morning on September 16th. The Carmel Highschool Marching Greyhounds have gone through hours of rehearsal every day to perfect their show, entitled “Vitruvian.” “With school starting later than usual the responsibility of having to be up earlier makes my day feel more worthwhile.” Whitcomb said.
BASSOON ENSEMBLE: Christy Santanglio, private lesson teacher, and creator of bassoon ensemble, demonstrates how to play a section of a piece for the rest of the ensemble. Bassoon Ensemble meets twice a month during both sessions of srt. Students interested in joining bassoon ensemble must play the bassoon but can join regardless of skill level.
Anna Logsdon, CHS junior, helps solve math problems with a group on the whiteboard during vertical spaces in intermediate precalculus on September 9. Intermediate precalculus and other math classes now include an activity called vertical spaces where students in the class are grouped together and solve math problems on a whiteboard or chalkboard. The activity helps students learn new material and ask other students for help when they need it.
On August 31, Mila Bonewitz (Junior) adds to her long list of notes for her Botany class. When asked about her study plan for the upcoming Botany unit one quiz she stated “As long as I take some time every day till the quiz I should be ok. I’ve studied pretty hard already”. Botany is a one semester class taken mainly by Juniors and Seniors.