Economics Club to prepare for state competition

The Economics Club members are now assembling their team rosters for their competition at Purdue University in late March, according to Jordan Seigel, co-president of the Economics Club and senior.

“Everyone has been studying hard for this moment, and now, we will take a test to determine who gets to be on the team,” he said. “Once we organize the teams, we will participate in the competition and if we are in the top two, then we will go to the Indiana State Finals.”

Club sponsor Michelle Foutz said the process still continues after the State Finals.

“If we win the State Finals, then we will then attend nationals, which will happen in New York,” she said.

In addition to the competition information, Foutz said the Economics Club members have finished the lesson for the second grade Smokey Row Elementary students.

Foutz said, “We have found the economics used in The Lorax and have figured out how we are going to explain the concepts for the students to understand. The date of the lesson will be on March 24.” By William Du