Math Club to prepare for upcoming competitions

Math Club will continue to meet at Room A300 after school on Tuesdays to practice for upcoming competitions. After recently participating in the AIME, Math Club is now focusing on the forthcoming IUPUI open-format competition.
According to club sponsor Joseph Broman, the IUPUI open-format concept allows for a larger time window for contestants to submit their work.
“It’s not a strict day where they come and answer questions, rather they work on writing proofs for problems,” he said.
Grace Yang, club president and senior, said Math Club will be preparing for the next competitions by doing more team activities to promote teamwork within the club. Due to the need for collaboration in the IUPUI competition, Yang said that teamwork would be essential in the match. By Ella Guo
