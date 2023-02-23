Celebrate Black History Month, Every Month

Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…

Q&A: New African Studies class with social studies teacher Shawn Curtis Could you briefly describe what the new African Studies class is? This year we’re experimenting with building the African history class, which is a study of Africa itself and the history of Africa. So it expands on the kind of…

As Supreme Court considers case to ban affirmative action in college admissions, CHS students could face significant… Legal experts predict that race-conscious college admissions will meet an untimely fate after hearing recent oral arguments in the Supreme Court (SCOTUS). Its conservative majority will make a ruling this summer that could end a decades-long precedent of affirmative action…

In light of Christmas festivities, students should be mindful of non-christian peers Every December, everywhere I go, there is always something related to Christmas. Whether it is Christmas music playing in stores or Christmas holiday decorations in some way, it's always there. As a Pakistani Muslim, I do not celebrate Christmas or…

In honor of National Adoption Month in November, students, parents share struggles with discrimination, stereotypes As a Black individual adopted into a white family, history teacher Joshua Peterman said he witnesses first-hand the way he is treated differently from his family members. “Because both of my parents are white and I’m Black, it led to…