Q&A with Camren Avant on self made clothing brand surrounding Mental Health
March 9, 2023
What is Avant Virtues?
(Avant Virtues) is basically a clothing brand. A couple of years ago I was going through a lot and I realized I wasn’t the only one struggling with mental health, and it’s also something that we don’t really talk about. I want to make that stigma go away.
How did you start this business? What inspired you to start? Did you have experience in business/running a business prior to starting this?
I didn’t (have any experience), but I just knew I liked fashion and I wanted to start something and I didn’t know how I wanted to tie (mental health) in. I also donate 10% of my profits to nonprofit organizations. I basically researched everything on my own, like attending seminars and classes. I would wake up at 7 a.m. and wouldn’t be done until 3 p.m.
Could you walk me through the process of how you come up with new clothing, the process of getting it finalized, on the market, etc?
Whenever I think of a design, I’ll start designing it. I have this thing called a heat press and a cricut machine, where for the first sample I’ll make sure it’ll look good on actual clothes. After I get that, I figure out the manufacturer (so) I can get the clothing shipped out.
How do you tie mental health in with your clothing brand?
(The way I tie mental health in is) usually design-wise, and also I donate my profits to organizations that support mental health awareness.
What impact do you hope for your clothing brand to have on your customers?
I just hope people realize that you can actually talk to people without being judged about things like mental health.
Do you have any goals/future projects you’re looking forward to? Any ways you’re hoping to grow your business moving forward?
I just dropped the hoodies, I have a couple of influencers lined up that are planning on wearing them, so that’s exciting.
0