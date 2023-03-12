Key Club to host next meeting on March 22

Key Club officers discuss the agenda for their meeting. Key Club plans to have its next meeting on March 22.

Key Club plans to have its next meeting during the late start on March 22. According to co-sponsor Allyson Ward, there are multiple ongoing service projects.

“Some of these projects include the National Honors Society’s art supply drive, St. Christophers gardening days, and the College Wood Elementary Carnival,” Ward said.

At the last meeting on March 9, Key Club members made paper cranes for Michigan State University. Uma Wadawadigi, Key Club member and sophomore, said she enjoys these volunteer opportunities.

“At our last meeting, we went over our agenda and new opportunities. (The paper cranes) for the Michigan State University (will be made) into wreaths for a memorial,” Wadawadigi said. “My favorite part about Key Club is that you get to learn about new opportunities to give back that you might not have had access to before.”

Key Club will continue to do teacher appreciation throughout the year.