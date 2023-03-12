Key Club to host next meeting on March 22

Ayaan Nadeem
March 12, 2023
Key Club plans to have its next meeting during the late start on March 22. According to co-sponsor Allyson Ward, there are multiple ongoing service projects.
“Some of these projects include the National Honors Society’s art supply drive, St. Christophers gardening days, and the College Wood Elementary Carnival,” Ward said.
At the last meeting on March 9, Key Club members made paper cranes for Michigan State University. Uma Wadawadigi, Key Club member and sophomore, said she enjoys these volunteer opportunities.
“At our last meeting, we went over our agenda and new opportunities. (The paper cranes) for the Michigan State University (will be made) into wreaths for a memorial,” Wadawadigi said. “My favorite part about Key Club is that you get to learn about new opportunities to give back that you might not have had access to before.”
Key Club will continue to do teacher appreciation throughout the year.
0
Related Posts:
- Key Club to host meeting Feb. 22, organize donation drives Key Club will have its next meeting on Feb. 22, according to David Jiang, Key Club co-president and sophomore. “In our last meeting, we mainly talked about new opportunities and our service project. We packaged goody bags for the Clay…
- With Walt Disney Studios’ 100th anniversary, students, teacher share struggles pursuing art-centered careers, succeeding… As Justine Wang, president of Animation Club and senior, enters the second half of her final year of high school, she said her mind has been racing with the possibilities of future careers. “I am cautiously planning on going into…
- Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…
- Students, media specialist debate banning books in schools Senior Shannon Larkey said she was reading a book for her English class when the teacher asked students to pass the book to the front of the classroom. Larkey said, “We were reading Homegoing last year in English. It follows…
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- Students celebrate Chinese New Year, express themselves with calligraphy Students at this school are preparing for Chinese New Year and the traditions that follow. According to Case Western Research University, Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year, was on Jan. 22 this year and it is the…