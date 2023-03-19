HOSA to prepare for preliminary SLC testing on March 20 to 22

Nora Mariano
March 19, 2023
According to club sponsor Jennifer Drudge, members of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) will take the preliminary State Leadership Conference (SLC) tests after school March 20 to 22. These tests will take place in room D204, which is located on the catwalk.
Drudge said this only applies to students participating in an event that requires a test. Those with projects need to submit them to the Tallo platform by March 31. Finally, she said opportunities to receive feedback on presentations from the HOSA management team are still ongoing.
Amogha Paleru, competitions head and senior, said students with presentations should focus on their delivery.
“Presenters just need to be confident. Confidence and delivery sometimes can carry you through beyond your actual content, so ensure you’re following the (event) guidelines and also are prepared to deliver your best impression to the judges.”
