Pinnacle yearbook staff to work on spring supplement, prepare for distribution

The Pinnacle yearbook staff works on creating content for the spring supplement during SSRT on March 24. The staff has finished creating the yearbook, and will begin to work on finalizing all content and preparing for distribution.

The Pinnacle yearbook staff is working on content for the supplement spreads. Pinnacle staff adviser Claire Burke said while the staff is working on creating supplemental content, the editors are still working on sending proofs to the printing plant.

Logan Davis, Pinnacle editor-in-chief and senior, said the spring supplement is content that covers the events that happened after the staff completed the yearbook.

“(The supplement) includes dance marathon, spring sports, etc. and (it) helps capture all the memories that (happen toward) the end of the year,” Davis said.

Burke said the supplement pages will be submitted to the printing plant around spring break. Additionally, both Burke and Davis said the next big event for the staff will be distribution, which will take place in late May.

“Distribution is coming towards the end of the year. It’s a very exciting time because it’s so nice to have everyone see the book each year. It takes a lot planning and preparation to make sure everything goes smoothly,” Davis said. By Emma Hu