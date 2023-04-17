Men’s varsity golf team compete against Guerin Catholic, Westfield April 18

Austin Kent, men’s golfer and senior, lines up a shot while competing against Brownsburg. Coach Shelton said that the team has a great chance to be a top contender for the State championship.

The men’s varsity golf team, with a current record of 11-2, will compete against Guerin and Westfield on April 18. The Sectional in the Ulen Country Club will be June 5.

Joseph Armfield, men’s golfer and senior said he is confident in the team’s performance for the upcoming season and matches.

“I think that we are in a really good spot right now. Yes the other teams are playing good right now as well but I think we are in a better spot then them mentally and score wise,” Armfield said. “We make sure that practice is way harder than the matches just so we have the advantage going in compared to other teams.”

Davis Hutchins, men’s golfer and sophomore said he has high expectations for himself this season.

“I expect to be a top five player on the team and be able to compete with anyone I go up against,” Hutchins said. “I will meet these expectations by continuing to get better by outworking others and staying focused on myself and my game.”

Head Coach Joshua Shelton said the team has a lot of potential for this season.

“We have a lot of young players this year with a lot of potential. I have been working with them, refining their talents to help them reach their maximum potential,” Shelton said. “I am excited to see what the team can showcase at the match against (Hamilton Southeastern).”

