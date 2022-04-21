Men’s varsity golf team adjusting to changes, to compete in Guerin Invitational on May 14

The men’s varsity golf team will compete in Guerin Invitational on May 14. The Sectional in the Ulen Country Club will be June 6.
Owen Sander, men’s golfer and senior said he is confident in the team’s performance for the upcoming season and invitational.
“Through the offseason I constantly worked on my craft and tried to be in the best possible shape I can for the season,” Sander said. “The team has been training hard at practice. We have exceptional golfers and a lot of young talent. I have high hopes for this season.”
Coach Joshua Shelton said the team has a lot of potential for this season.
“We’ve started off really well. We’ve had a ton of improvement among so many of our boys, and I think we’re in a really good position to be a top team in the state this season,” Shelton said. “I am excited to see what the team can showcase at the Guerin Invitational.”
