It’s a Barbie World

On Feb 17, U.S. History teacher Peggy Lehman (left) and junior Mason King (right) engage the class in a game about World War Two to help the students get a better understanding of the historical time period. King elaborated on the game, “Mrs. Lehman would ask a question and then whoever raised their hand first got to answer. The twist was if you got a question right you would have to pull a card that could either give you points or take some away.”