It’s a Barbie World

0
Related Posts:
- Cities should consider the 15-minute model as a fast, Earth-friendly alternative to traditional infrastructure As a citizen of Carmel, I am constantly on the move from one location to the next. From my house, Carmel High School is a three-mile trip, work is a 3.6-mile trip and the nearest shopping center (Clay Terrace) is…
- Students find value in heritage, culture as they grow into adulthood Senior Aqsa Karim, who has Bengali heritage, said her parents taught her about her culture when she was younger. “I am Bengali. Growing up, I had strong input from my parents about my cultural heritage, and I just did not…
- CHS students, teachers observe evolution of feminism According to PEW Research Center, 80% of adults believe in gender equality, yet only 61% of women identify as feminists. Junior Amanda Pan, a self-titled feminist, said this is because the definition of feminism is incredibly challenging, and is constantly…
- Students connect with family during Eid On April 21, Muslims around the world celebrate the religious holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. It’s a holiday that’s observed after the month of Ramadan and is a day to celebrate the end of the holy month. For junior Asmaa Omar,…
- TikTok needs to be regulated, but a ban is not the solution Recently, legislators have debated placing a ban on TikTok, and on one side, it would benefit the psychology of A LOT of people, both kids and adults. But that's not what the ban on the TikTok bill is. Per the…
- Terminating a company merger would solve the Ticketmaster sale problem Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is wildly popular, especially as around 70,000 people attended the opening night, however the concert had a rocky start with its ticket sales largely due to the platform Ticketmaster. Sophomore Lilia Fingerhut talks about her experience…