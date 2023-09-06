Green Action Club prepares for the school year

Your source for CHS news

Senior David Racovan competed in the Indiana State Competition in Anderson last year. Racovan said the team has great potential and is thrilled to lead the team.
Evelyn Foster
September 6, 2023

Following the Green Action Club’s (GAC) callout meeting on Aug. 22, the organization plans to hold frequent events and hold meetings every other Tuesday in the library’s think tank. Ashlyn Walker, GAC co-president and senior, said she and her co-president were launching several drives for the 2023-2024 school year.

“This year we have plans (for) a lot of local initiatives. On campus we’re planning to do some invasive species removal,” Walker said. “We’re still hoping to expand that composting program throughout the rest of the school and schools in the rest of the district.”

Ella Lipnik, GAC co-president and senior, said the club was going to advocate for a more ambitious plan for CHS.

“Now, I think we really want to look into solar panels. I don’t know exactly how we’re going to do that yet. There’s been so much research done, and there’s a lot to know about technology and how it develops, so we really want to look into that more and see if it’s a viable option for Carmel.”

Walker also said that the GAC meetings are going to be somewhat separated. Members will figure out what branch of the club they were interested in, then spend time doing activities pertaining to their specific branch.

“We have the political outreach group, it is more focused on the climate action plan on the city level,” Walker said. “Then we have our media and outreach group that more focuses on events and working with other groups.”

Carey Anderson, Green Action Club sponsor, did not respond to correspondence.

