Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4

Lacrosse coach dies in car accident on Aug. 22

5
Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE, a summer in review, through reviews

Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE,'" a summer in review, through reviews

More in NEWS
Senior David Racovan competed in the Indiana State Competition in Anderson last year. Racovan said the team has great potential and is thrilled to lead the team.
STEM competition clubs prepare for the upcoming year, host callout meetings in August, September
School board member Greg Brown debates with secretary Jennifer Nelson Williams on the topic of the CCS dress code. The school board decided to approve the dress code along with the Student Handbook in a 4 to 1 vote.
CCS school board approves Student Handbook, debates dress code policy
More in Recent Updates
Green Action Club prepares for the school year
Greyhound Connections begin SSRT visits to new students
More in Top Story
CHS students offer advice to freshmen class
Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE, a summer in review, through reviews
Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE,'" a summer in review, through reviews

Senate fall blood drive aims to help community, taking place Sept. 7

Jenny Li and Helena Wang
September 6, 2023
Senate advertises the fall blood drive that will occur on Sept. 7. Senate members made announcements in SSRT and hung up posters. (Helena Wang)

For the past 30 years, the annual CHS Senate blood drive has partnered with Versiti Blood Center to help local hospitals collect as many blood donations as possible. Students who are 16 years old or older and not participating in a CHS fall sport are eligible to sign up. Additionally, students who are 16 years old are required to sign the parental consent form, which can be found at the blood drive table at lunch.

According to Fatima Idrees, Senate member and junior, Indiana is currently in a critical blood shortage.

Idrees said, “At the moment, hospitals need donations in order to perform life-saving surgeries. (Senate’s) blood drive is the largest one in Indiana so many surgeries happening in the area are planned around it.”

Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said the blood drive is beneficial to the community.

She said, “I know there are other ways that students give back to their community, but what makes this different is that they don’t have to give money and comparatively, it’s not a lot of time. Overall, the benefit to the community is huge because (students are) saving lives.”

For junior Will Titus, it will be his first time participating in the blood drive.

“I signed up because there was a need for help and so I signed up to help,” he said.

Idrees said the main goal of the event is to increase donations to help benefit the hospitals.

“We really want to advocate for those in need of blood donations and trying to up the number of donors is our main objective to benefit our local hospitals and grow the event,” she said.

However, many students who sign up for the blood drive may not be able to donate blood due to unexpected obstacles.

“We would love to get 250 to 275 students signed up because we know that on the day of the blood drive, there will be students who are absent, sick, deferred because they don’t weigh enough, or taking a certain medication that would prevent them from removing blood,” Foutz said. “There could be 50 deferrals on the day of the blood drive so we want to get as many people signed up as we can; our goal is to get 150 units of blood on the day of the drive.”

After the blood donation, participants will be taken to an area where they will be given food and drink. Then, participants will sit for around ten minutes and go back to class with a pass. 

“I’m looking forward to actually working the blood drive,” Idrees said. “I am a co-chair of the committee this year so I am extremely excited to experience how the event runs and see if we hit our goal of collecting units of blood.”

To sign up for the blood drive, click here. 

This story will be updated if necessary.

3

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *