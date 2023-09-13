Family and Consumer Science department to host Hamilton County Health Board guest speaker

In the near future, the family and consumer science department is planning to host a guest speaker from the Hamilton County Health Board during the teacher development time provided by the school’s late start schedule.

According to Nancy Spencer, family and consumer science department chair, the speaker will focus on improving the connection between teachers and their students.

“We’ve invited a gentleman who does education with the Hamilton County Health Board and he’s going to come in and talk with everyone about what’s going on with young people these days,” Spencer said. “Whether it’s vaping, drugs or behavior, all of the teachers were like, ‘I’d like to know what kids are up against in my classes,’ so he’s going to come in for one of our sessions.”

Sam Buczkowski, interpersonal relations student and junior, believes that this meeting is a step in the right direction for the school.

“(The guest speaker) will probably be beneficial in helping the teachers get more of an understanding of how students function and how they can better explain things to us,” Buczkowski said. “I think it helps bridge a gap between the students trying to say what they think they need, whereas the adults would more likely know the science behind it and what (students) actually need.”

In addition, the FCS department’s late start meetings have changed in philosophy this year.

Spencer said, “Within the department, we now do professional development which is geared specifically towards the needs of our teachers. At the beginning of the year, it always is helping with technology. We’ve got some teachers who are really good on Canvas, some teachers that need more help on Canvas and we’re trying to let everyone explore new things.”