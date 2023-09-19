Student, cafeteria manager reflect on changes in school lunches

Your source for CHS news

Aidah Brown
September 19, 2023
Sophomore+Kaitlyn+Ho+scans+her+school+ID+to+purchase+a+snack+on+September+19%2C+2023.+CHS+continues+to+add+more+options+in+both+snacks+and+school+lunches+as+students+such+as+Ho+say+they+want+more+variation.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Ho scans her school ID to purchase a snack on September 19, 2023. CHS continues to add more options in both snacks and school lunches as students such as Ho say they want more variation.

Recent adjustments to school lunches, including more options for people with dietary preferences or restrictions, have been positive adjustments for most students. According to CHS Cafeteria Manager Geneaster Ortiz, there are many lunch options for students to choose from and this new change provides more.

“We have vegan meals now. We have kids who are lactose intolerant and gluten-free, so we are adjusting and changing with time,” said Ortiz.

However, many students still find the school lunches to lack of variation. Sophomore Kaitlyn Ho said there are some days when she can’t find a meal option she likes and finds nutritional.

“I know that schools have to follow certain nutritional guidelines, but I still think that some of the school lunches could be healthier,” Ho said. “Last year, all the time in Freshmen Cafeteria, I would want something more nutritional but some of our only choices were pizza and mozzarella sticks.”

Students, including Ho, have brought up issues they believe should be fixed. Ortiz said the lunch staff are open to students’ opinions and will continue making these changes.

Until then, Ortiz said, “Just keep coming down here to eat.”

