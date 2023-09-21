Charisma ends season, last performance at pep rally

The Charisma dance team ends its season soon. The dance team is currently working on their last routine that will be performed at the pep rally on Sept. 22.

Ella Rainbolt, Charisma and Coquettes member and junior, said she is looking forward to the team’s final performance.

“The pep rally routine is going great, our first performance is tomorrow at the Boy’s Varsity soccer game where we will be showcasing this dance for the first time,” said Rainbolt via email.

According to Head Coach Sarah Wolff, this year’s Charisma and Coquettes team has been very successful despite how young the team was.

“We took a new member class this year with four freshmen in it so we’re building for the future,” said Wolff. “Our new members have really stepped up, they’re learning new material really fast, (and) they’re working to match the style of the veteran members.”

Rainbolt agreed with Wolff about having a successful season.

“I’m most proud of all the hard work the team has put in this past season and how extraordinary every one of our dances was,” she said. “(That) makes me super excited for the next and my last Charisma season.”

1