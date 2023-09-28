Athlete Spotlight: Johnny Ghourley on Carmel Mens soccer

Your source for CHS news

HiLite
HiLite
HiLite
Arya Pinnamaneni
September 28, 2023
Junior+Johnny+Ghourley+walking+on+the+field+while+helping+Carmel+win+the+game.+Ghourley+says%2C+Playing+for+Carmel%2C+I+scored+three+goals+in+nine+minutes%2C+probably+my+best+achievement%2C+I+say
Anuj Gupta
Junior Johnny Ghourley walking on the field while helping Carmel win the game. Ghourley says, “Playing for Carmel, I scored three goals in nine minutes, probably my best achievement, I say”

How long have you been playing soccer?

I´ve been playing for about 11 years. I always loved soccer when I was little so I just kept playing it. When I grow up, my goal is to be a professional.

What are you most excited about this season?

I would say winning the State championship for CHS.

What is your personal best memory from playing soccer?

I play for a club called Hoosier FC and I’m just really glad they brought me in and developed me as a player and a person also. So I’m just very grateful for that. Skill wise, I probably improved everything (in Hoosier FC) about passing and dribbling. And just keeping a positive attitude and working hard.

Junior Johnny Ghourley, and senior John Gilbert walk next to each other at Murray Stadium. Ghourley said, “Everyone is just pushing each other. All we do is work as hard as we can and as one”. (Anuj Gupta)

What would you say is your best moment from a game?

Playing for Carmel, I scored three goals in nine minutes, probably my best achievement, I say.

What is it like playing on the Carmel team?

Everyone is just pushing each other. All we do is work as hard as we can and as one.

What are you looking forward to or nervous about in the future?

I’m just nervous about injuries. I always want to stay away from that. You want to try to push yourself but not overwork yourself to the point where you’re hurt. 

