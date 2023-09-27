Green Action Club to start advocating for solar panels at CHS

Your source for CHS news

Evelyn Foster
September 27, 2023
Ella+Lipnik+and+Ashlyn+Walker%2C+GAC+co-presidents+and+seniors%2C+lead+a+GAC+meeting.+The+club+meets+every+other+Tuesday%2C+with+their+next+meeting+being+Oct.+3.
Ella Lipnik and Ashlyn Walker, GAC co-presidents and seniors, lead a GAC meeting. The club meets every other Tuesday, with their next meeting being Oct. 3.

The Green Action Club (GAC) is hoping to implement solar panels on top of this school in the 2024-2025 school year. Ella Lipnik, GAC co-president and senior, said that it’s unlikely that CHS will allow solar panels for the 2023-2024 school year, but she hopes she can get the ball rolling for leadership teams next year.

“I definitely think (implementing solar panels) is a longer process,” Lipnik said. “There’s a lot that goes into it because the school doesn’t want to invest in something that will not be successful and will not have them at least break even with their energy costs, so we definitely have to get all the variables in line.”

Lipnik also said that she plans to go to a school meeting to advocate for the solar panel initiative relatively soon.

GAC sponsor Carey Anderson said that the student led initiative for the 2022-2023 school year involved composting programs, and that initiative is being spread through Carmel Clay Schools.

“We won a student-lead grant last year, the grant was about composting, and now the entire (district’s cafeterias) do composting,” Anderson said. “The reason that worked is because there was a larger grant that central office wrote and won, and (the students) were recognized at Washington D.C. recently.”

