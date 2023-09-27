House of Representatives conquers busy September month

With the school year in full swing, the House of Representatives is hard at work preparing and organizing for the upcoming fall semester events. The most recent event includes Homecoming, in which House members participated in Tailgate for Life, with all proceeds going to the Caroline Symmes Foundation. Lindsey Dykes, senior and cabinet member expands on events that are upcoming,

“Right now we are planning for our House meetings and the first upcoming events of the year, such as Race for Riley, ” she said.

During House meetings, Cabinet members introduce a Riley Children’s Hospital Patient to give individuals involved in House and their why of participating. Dykes also states they inform members of their (House) of upcoming events that can be participated in.

Student Government Sponsor Sarah Wolff explains how busy September has been for House.

“September has been a really really busy month for us,” she says, “A new event for us is we ran our first ever tailgate at Creekside Middle School with all proceeds going to Riley Children’s hospital,” Wolff said.

House allows students to become more involved within school, by allowing individuals to come together to plan and organize events.

Dykes shares a goal that House has for the upcoming year.

She said, “We definitely want to increase our participation in events, to be able to reach the entire school to come to these events that benefit Riley would be awesome.”