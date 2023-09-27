House of Representatives conquers busy September month

Your source for CHS news

HiLite
HiLite
HiLite
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

The women's cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women's cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

GKOMs discuss organization, preview upcoming session
Quiz Bowl members run their club booth for Homecoming on Sept. 22. They sold chips to aid fundraising and added information about the club on their poster board. Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, said, “Fundraising will mostly be in the form of dues, but we will probably do some additional fundraising in preparation for Nationals. Next year, we will probably devote more time and planning into the Homecoming booth, because we didnt devote that much time to it this year and sold only one item.”
Quiz Bowl hosts tryouts, strategizes for teams, tournaments
Ella Lipnik and Ashlyn Walker, GAC co-presidents and seniors, lead a GAC meeting. The club meets every other Tuesday, with their next meeting being Oct. 3.
Green Action Club to start advocating for solar panels at CHS
Jodie Yoshitomi (left), Jennifer Hu (middle), Allison Shen (right) make elephant toothpaste for the Chemistry Club booth during the Homecoming pep rally on Sept. 22. Hu said, “Chemistry Club is a really fun club, we do lots of experiments and its a great experience.”
Chemistry Club to do their annual ice-cream experiment on Oct. 2

House of Representatives conquers busy September month

Kate Loper
September 27, 2023

With the school year in full swing, the House of Representatives is hard at work preparing and organizing for the upcoming fall semester events. The most recent event includes Homecoming, in which House members participated in Tailgate for Life, with all proceeds going to the Caroline Symmes Foundation. Lindsey Dykes, senior and cabinet member expands on events that are upcoming,

“Right now we are planning for our House meetings and the first upcoming events of the year, such as Race for Riley, ” she said.

During House meetings, Cabinet members introduce a Riley Children’s Hospital Patient to give individuals involved in House and their why of participating. Dykes also states they inform members of their (House) of upcoming events that can be participated in.

Student Government Sponsor Sarah Wolff explains how busy September has been for House.

“September has been a really really busy month for us,” she says, “A new event for us is we ran our first ever tailgate at Creekside Middle School with all proceeds going to Riley Children’s hospital,” Wolff said.

House allows students to become more involved within school, by allowing individuals to come together to plan and organize events.

Dykes shares a goal that House has for the upcoming year.

She said, “We definitely want to increase our participation in events, to be able to reach the entire school to come to these events that benefit Riley would be awesome.”

