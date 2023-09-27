CCS school board decides to lease 2024 Facility Project to CCS Building Corporation

The CCS school board met on Sept. 11 to finalize the discussions surrounding the 2024 Facility Project. For the past couple of months, the school board had drafted a renovation plan that would include major renovations throughout CHS using mortgage bonds worth $71.5 million. Associate Superintendent Roger McMichael presented the various renovations that will be included in the project.

McMichael said, “(The project consists) of improvements and renovations to the CHS (football) stadium, including major renovations throughout the facility, major programmatic renovations to support the current programs which utilize the stadium and expansion of the home side portion of the stadium to accommodate improved and expanded spaces to accommodate the growth of programming that utilize such spaces.”

Senior Naomi Fields, a student who drives to school every day, said she is concerned about the expansion of the stadium into the student parking lot.

“What are they going to do about school parking? The parking lots are already crowded,” she said. “If they expand the stadium into one of the main lots for student parking, I just hope it won’t encroach upon the students’ ability to find parking.”

The project plan also includes miscellaneous renovations unrelated to the stadium. According to McMichael, the CCS Building Corporation will renovate parts of the CHS main campus as well.

He said, “(There will be) improvements to the high school building and surrounding area to include repair or replacement of the cooling tower, installation of LED lighting in the Legacy gym, repair or replacement of concrete, curbs and sidewalks and interior signage improvements.”

With no comments from the public, the hearing was closed and the school board ultimately decided to follow through with the 2024 Facility Project and approve the issuance of the mortgage bonds by the CCS Building Corporation.