Mock Trial Tryouts Finish Early, Members Create Teams for Competition

Isaac Hsu
October 18, 2023
Mock+Trial+sponsor+Robert+Browning+talks+to+Mock+Trial+members+in+club+room+F102+about+creating+teams.+The+meeting+on+Oct.+17+covered+practice+case+contents+and+cooperation.
Mock Trial sponsor Robert Browning talks to Mock Trial members in club room F102 about creating teams. The meeting on Oct. 17 covered practice case contents and cooperation.

Mock Trial met on Oct.17 after tryouts to discuss future competition plans.

Robert Browning, Mock Trial sponsor and business teacher, said this year Mock Trial held tryouts using teams in an actual mock trial, rather one-on-one like previous years.

“This time we actually put groups into teams and did a mini mock trial as the tryouts, along with two lawyers that helped me. It’s a little different, but we were more involved so that was probably more helpful,” Browning said. “Last year tryouts were after the case came out -around November- but now we have a quicker start this year, and the case comes out on Oct. 27. The reason for the change is so we can work on the case earlier and make sure chemistry wise we won’t get conflicting personalities.”

Ava Beckman, vice president and senior, said she was enthusiastic for the new Mock Trial tryout format and is excited for real trials that will take place shortly.

“The past few weeks we have been working on tryouts, trying to figure out who is going to be on the team,” Beckman said. “I do like how it’s different this year, how people can actually learn what the trials are like. I’m feeling pretty good about this year’s teams, although it was mostly Mr. Browning’s choosing, I was definitely paying attention during the tryout trial, writing down people’s strengths, who would be a good fit for what role. It’s getting me  pretty confident on how people will do this year.”

Beckman said the teams will have time to work on the trials that will be used in competition soon.

 “Pretty soon in a few weeks we will get the actual case to use during our real trials, and starting relatively soon, we will start our actual trials at Hamilton County Courthouse against the other schools, which is always really fun,” Beckman said.

