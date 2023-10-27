Athlete Spotlight: Ashlyn Anderson on playing for United States women’s national soccer team

How long have you been playing soccer?

I have been playing soccer since I was 8 years old, so now that would be around seven years.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

My dad, he has helped me through this whole process.

So, how has your dad supported you and your soccer endeavor?

He has done everything for me. The amount of sacrifices he has made for me is really just what got me here.

What initially got you interested in playing soccer?

My dad again. He used to be a coach and trainer for a Zionsville team, and I used to always just go with him to the games and then my interest went from there.

What is your favorite soccer memory?

It would probably be going to Germany to play with the U.S. national team.

What is it like playing for the national team?

It really is just a whole new experience. The players are super nice and it’s just overall a whole different type of game experience.

Who is your biggest supporter?

Definitely my dad again. He has just always been there for me and I can always depend on him to have my back.

What are you most looking forward to with your future soccer career?

Well, hopefully I’ll go pro. I am hoping to do online college while I’m going pro, but eventually be on the actual U.S. women’s national team.