Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

5
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action

While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action

More in SPORTS
Aayush Singh, Junior plays cricket in a parking lot on Oct 22. 2023. Singh said he believes Cricket is becoming a more popular sport every day.
In light of the Cricket World Cup, students and parents discuss cricket’s role in South Asian culture
Varsity players go against Zionsville on Sept. 6. The team beat Zionsville 3-0.
Volleyball team prepares to play McCutcheon on Oct. 3

Athlete Spotlight: Ashlyn Anderson on playing for United States women’s national soccer team

Kate Loper
October 27, 2023
Ashlyn+Anderson+dribbles+the+ball+down+the+field.+Anderson+stated+that+she+has+enjoyed+soccer+since+she+was+8+years+old.
Maggie Meyer
Ashlyn Anderson dribbles the ball down the field. Anderson stated that she has enjoyed soccer since she was 8 years old.

How long have you been playing soccer?

I have been playing soccer since I was 8 years old, so now that would be around seven years.

Who is your biggest inspiration?

My dad, he has helped me through this whole process.

So, how has your dad supported you and your soccer endeavor? 

He has done everything for me. The amount of sacrifices he has made for me is really just what got me here. 

Ashlyn Anderson plays in a Carmel soccer game. Anderson says that her dad is her inspiration and he got her into playing soccer. (Maggie Meyer)

What initially got you interested in playing soccer?

My dad again. He used to be a coach and trainer for a Zionsville team, and I used to always just go with him to the games and then my interest went from there. 

What is your favorite soccer memory?

It would probably be going to Germany to play with the U.S. national team.

What is it like playing for the national team?

It really is just a whole new experience. The players are super nice and it’s just overall a whole different type of game experience.

Who is your biggest supporter?

Definitely my dad again. He has just always been there for me and I can always depend on him to have my back. 

What are you most looking forward to with your future soccer career?

Well, hopefully I’ll go pro. I am hoping to do online college while I’m going pro, but eventually be on the actual U.S. women’s national team. 

 

0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *