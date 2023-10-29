Chemistry Club to make slime at next meeting on Oct. 30

Jodie Yoshitomi, Chemistry Club officer and senior, sets up supplies for the annual Ice cream experiment on Oct. 2. Through the experiment members get to learn about how salt lowers the freezing point, which speeds up the process of melting the ice, which lets the milk chill faster. Yoshitomi said, “It’s a fun activity to incorporate chemistry to make a yummy treat.”

The Chemistry Club will make slime during the next club meeting on Oct. 30 in Room B212.

According to Jonathan Yang, Chemistry Club officer and senior, making slime has a scientific aspect.

“The chemistry of making slime lies in the borax (or any other activator used) added to the water and glue. The result of the chemical reaction between these substances creates a slimy texture,” Yang said.

Jodie Yoshitomi, Chemistry Club officer and senior, said the club will provide supplies, but members are free to bring their own.

“There will be food coloring to color the slimes however members can bring their own supplies as well,” Yoshitomi said via email.

Yoshitomi said the club is also going to begin tutoring this year.

“(Chemistry club) is providing tutoring to any student that needs help in chemistry,” Yoshitomi said, “ We are up and running with tutoring (right now). If you have any chemistry questions, you can come to Chemistry Club to get extra help.”

Club sponsor Scott Seymour said he defers all club decisions to the officers and the students.