School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.
CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers
Zaynab Khan, CHTV entertainment anchor and junior, works on content for CHTVs upcoming shows. Khan says she is looking forward to the shows and opportunities to create videos.
CHTV to improve future shows this semester
Hrithik Arcot, Food for All co-leader and senior, leads a club meeting. Arcot and
Club Spotlight: Food For All
Quiz Bowl members begin another of their Monday afternoon practices, during which they read through “packets” and answer questions testing a wide variety of knowledge across disciplines. Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, said, “We are excited to see the club grow this year, as we have many new members who are eager to play and improve.”
Quiz Bowl wins tournament, practices for upcoming competitions
Science department to discuss whether to use online or physical textbooks
Students in AP Environmental Science students learn about population growth, look forward to final project

Chemistry Club to make slime at next meeting on Oct. 30

Avani Gupta
October 29, 2023
Jodie+Yoshitomi%2C+Chemistry+Club+officer+and+senior%2C+sets+up+supplies+for+the+annual+Ice+cream+experiment+on+Oct.+2.+Through+the+experiment+members+get+to+learn+about+how+salt+lowers+the+freezing+point%2C+which+speeds+up+the+process+of+melting+the+ice%2C+which+lets+the+milk+chill+faster.+Yoshitomi+said%2C+%E2%80%9CIt%E2%80%99s+a+fun+activity+to+incorporate+chemistry+to+make+a+yummy+treat.%E2%80%9D%0A
Jodie Yoshitomi, Chemistry Club officer and senior, sets up supplies for the annual Ice cream experiment on Oct. 2. Through the experiment members get to learn about how salt lowers the freezing point, which speeds up the process of melting the ice, which lets the milk chill faster. Yoshitomi said, “It’s a fun activity to incorporate chemistry to make a yummy treat.”

The Chemistry Club will make slime during the next club meeting on Oct. 30 in Room B212.

According to Jonathan Yang, Chemistry Club officer and senior, making slime has a scientific aspect.

“The chemistry of making slime lies in the borax (or any other activator used) added to the water and glue. The result of the chemical reaction between these substances creates a slimy texture,” Yang said.

Jodie Yoshitomi, Chemistry Club officer and senior, said the club will provide supplies, but members are free to bring their own.

“There will be food coloring to color the slimes however members can bring their own supplies as well,” Yoshitomi said via email.

Yoshitomi said the club is also going to begin tutoring this year.

“(Chemistry club) is providing tutoring to any student that needs help in chemistry,” Yoshitomi said, “ We are up and running with tutoring (right now). If you have any chemistry questions, you can come to Chemistry Club to get extra help.”

Club sponsor Scott Seymour said he defers all club decisions to the officers and the students.

