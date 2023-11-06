Your source for CHS news

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

New AP exam policy lowers cost for up to three tests
New AP exam policy lowers cost for up to three tests
Accents prepare for Princess Academy in November
October 2023 News Briefs
October 2023 News Briefs
Model U.N. draws to a close
Jodie Yoshitomi, Chemistry Club officer and senior, sets up supplies for the annual Ice cream experiment on Oct. 2. Through the experiment members get to learn about how salt lowers the freezing point, which speeds up the process of melting the ice, which lets the milk chill faster. Yoshitomi said, “It’s a fun activity to incorporate chemistry to make a yummy treat.”
Chemistry Club to make slime at next meeting on Oct. 30
CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

November 2023 News Briefs

Helena Wang
November 6, 2023
Nora Mariano
