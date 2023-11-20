CHTV to release a Thanksgiving show

CHTV is preparing for their last shows of the semester. In addition, CHTV members said they hope to stay on course and finish the year off strong.

Zaynab Khan, CHTV entertainment anchor and junior, said, “I believe CHTV has been able to achieve our goals so far, so we’re just going to focus on wrapping up this semester”

Khan said they are also trying to make sure that even through filming the shows they are keeping up with school work.

“Luckily, our teacher makes sure to check in with us every once in a while,” Khan said.

Nonetheless, members say they are looking forward to what they have in store for the rest of the semester.

“We are heading into winter sports so we are prepping for that transition and trying to get our best foot forwards when it comes to visuals and graphic assets,” Cole Dangler, CHTV news anchor and junior said.

CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic said the Thanksgiving show is what they are focusing on and trying to end the semester off strong.

“We have our Thanksgiving show next week. We’re actually going to pre-tape it because we have a Thanksgiving and friendsgiving party here for CHTV next week. But it’s ending the year strong.” said Ostojic.

They are also looking forward to becoming better while navigating as a class.

“Despite our recent changes in our program, like creating a separate news and production class, we’ve learned how to navigate and are improving as best as we can,” said Khan.

