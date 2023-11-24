Your source for CHS news

The women's basketball team trains for game against Hamilton Southeastern on Nov. 24

Katie Maurer

November 24, 2023

Katie Maurer
November 24, 2023
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.

The women’s basketball team trains for game against Hamilton Southeastern on Nov. 24

The women’s basketball team trains to play Hamilton Southeastern at Hamilton Southeastern.

Head Coach Rick Risinger said the team is focused on improving.

“The team has been preparing for the challenging season. Their effort and dedication have been very strong and focused with some of the new basketball concepts we have introduced this year. We are off to three wins with two losses after the first five games,” Risinger said via email. “Our focus is continuous improvement as we move throughout the season. We are challenging ourselves to be better after each practice and each game with the goal of being very competitive at tournament time”

The team has a record of 4-2 this season and beat Noblesville 54-50 on Nov. 21. The team is also preparing for their Sectional, which is scheduled for Jan. 26.

Junior Mackenzie Woods said the team works together well.

“I feel like everyday and every game our team is playing more and more together. We have an incredibly deep bench and everyone plays a vital part,” Woods said. By Katie Maurer

