DECA to prepare for role play districts on Dec. 4

DECA executive team members host a workshop for the event Business Operations Research (BOR) on Nov. 7. DECA sponsor Jacob Goodman said, “If you are writing a BOR paper, you should explain how your paper focuses on this year’s topic: talent acquisition and retention.”

DECA district exams for all role play events will take place on Dec. 4 during SSRT. SSRT passes will be available starting Nov. 30 outside of room F109. The events Individual Series, Team Decision, Professional Selling and Personal Financial Literacy will take exams at the district level.

To prepare for district exams, Arya Patel, DECA paper head and junior, said students can pick up practice exam booklets for their event.

Patel said, “Because district exams are coming up, students can come to the DECA room to pick up practice exam booklets. They can also use DECA+ to access more study materials and come to our workshops during SSRT.”

According to DECA sponsor Jacob Goodman, the role play district competition is on Jan. 13.

Goodman said, “Districts for all role play competitors will be on Jan. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CHS. All role play competitors must make themselves available during these times. Depending on your event, you will only be at the school for one to two hours, but the competition could fall anywhere in the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. window. You cannot request a specific competition time, and there are no make-ups.” By Helena Wang