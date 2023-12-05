Carmel choirs to perform in Holiday Spectacular shows this week

Caption: Carmel Ambassador members practice for Holiday Spectacular shows coming up. The shows will be Dec. 6 to 10 times vary based on the day.

Carmel choirs have been preparing for the annual Holiday Spectacular show “A Light in the Dark.” Shows start this week and perform from Dec. 6 to 10, tickets are available at the Carmel choirs website as well as show times.

Choir director Kathrine Kouns said she is always excited for the choirs to perform and ready for this year’s performance.

All the choirs start rehearsals early in Oct. to prepare for the big show. Holiday Spectacular is a big show at Carmel High School in which all of the choirs will perform.

“Our rehearsals have gone well,” said Ambassador and senior Gavin Stewart, “Spec is one of our biggest choir shows of the year.”