Club Spotlight: Help Save the Next Girl

Cocoa Kubo, club president and junior

Why did you decide to start the club?

I decided to start the club because I’m really interested in things like true crime as well as just advocating for my community. So, I decided to create this club so that I could create a safer community in Carmel, within the school as well as the community overall.

What’s the significance of the club’s name?

Help Save the Next Girl (HSTNG) was founded by Virginia Tech. It was made in honor of Morgan Harrington. She was a student at Virginia Tech and she was unfortunately brutally abducted and murdered on her own campus, so that’s the significance.

What are some of the club’s goals?

Some of the club’s goals are to, number one, fundraise for domestic violence victims. We’ve been raising money for a while. During Homecoming, as well, we did this one fundraiser at a marathon. We’ve been fundraising for this foundation or like a nonprofit that basically holds domestic violence victims and just provides them homes.

How can students participate in the club?

They’re free to join. All they have to do is just show up and we have volunteer opportunities for them which counts for (National Honor Society) as well. We’ll also educate them on domestic violence, domestic violence in their community and the U.S. in general. And, yeah, it’s really fun. We do a lot of projects as well as they give us ideas and they also get volunteer opportunities, so it’s a win-win.

What are some of the volunteer opportunities or projects you mentioned?

For projects, one of the first things we did was create flyers that we would spread around the community. If you go to a local business, there’s a little board with all the little events. We have one of those where we put an infographic on domestic violence statistics and stuff like that. We also have done a fundraiser with the Indiana Women’s Half Marathon. We had a stand like a water stop stand and we passed out water to marathon runners. We earned $300 from it and donated (the money) to Help Save the Next Girl.

What are some future events you have planned?

We’re thinking of bringing in a guest speaker to talk about domestic violence and how they have worked with it and their experience in it, and how we as students can contribute to help decrease domestic violence.

When do meetings take place?

Meetings happen once a month, usually on Thursdays.

What are some long-term goals of the club?

Overall, it’s just to educate CHS students. It doesn’t matter what gender. I know the club’s name is “Help Save the Next Girl,” but it’s really for all genders and to educate them and enlighten them on domestic violence, which is something that a lot of people have a stigma upon.

Club sponsor Heather Magnusen

Why did you decide to sponsor How to Save the Next Girl?

I felt like it sounded like a club that needed to be on campus. I feel like it’s a really important issue. I listen to a lot of true crime, so I know how important it is for young women to be safe and aware.

Why was this club started?

A student approached her English teacher. It was Cocoa Kubo, and her English teacher already sponsored two clubs. So she asked me if I would do it. But it was Cocoa’s idea. It’s a national club, but she wanted to establish a local chapter at CHS.

How can students participate in the club?

There are monthly meetings that are after school and anyone is welcome to come at any time. The last one was right before Halloween and like Halloween safety. There should be another one coming but anyone’s welcome at any time.

What are some goals of the club?

It started with an original case of a girl who was abducted and murdered. And now, it’s just to bring awareness for safety for girls and everyone actually, but it’s focused on women and young women. I think it’s just creating awareness and hopefully getting people to be more thoughtful about their safety.

What do club meetings look like?

They are usually fun and laid back. There are some slides with topics to think about. Like with Halloween, it was Halloween-based safety. They do fun activities and have food and so it’s really mostly fun and just ways to interact and think about how to bring the message about safety.