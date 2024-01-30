Theater students and teachers rehearse annual Winter Play showing in February

Seniors Juliet Malherbe and Eden Hammond try on costumes during “Little Women” rehearsal. The cast has begun developing their characters and focusing on building relationships in the show. “I think all of the actors do an amazing job pulling all of the characters together,” Sophia Scelzo said. “I love seeing all the nuances of girlhood and family starting to show during rehearsals.”

Members of CHS Repertoire Theater rehearse for the annual Winter Play, “Little Women,” showing on Feb. 1-3.

Students have begun blocking the show and working on memorizing lines.

Maggie Cassidy, theater teacher and director of the Winter Play, says she is concentrating on the basics of production: costuming, the play’s location, and basic character development.

“We contemplated a lot about whether or not we wanted to do this play in the auditorium, like it traditionally would be in,” Cassidy said. “But it’s really kind of a smaller cast play where we create really strong relationships and hopefully get the audience to empathize with us throughout the journey.”

“[The play] is so family-founded, and I think it’s going to be very intimate with the audience,” Sophia Scelzo, junior and student director, said.

Both directors discuss their visions for the show.

“My concept right now is more simplistic,” Cassidy said. “It’s such a famous book, and we’re just making sure we bring it to life.”

Scelzo says she wants to bring the dynamic between the sisters to life, which is something she is already seeing from the cast.

“The dialogue bounces right off of each other,” Scelzo said. “I feel like [the actors] are all just so comfortable in their characters already.”

“I really loved seeing how all the sisters act as if they were one, but they’re also each individual characters with their own dreams,” Scelzo said.

Cassidy said she likes the relationships that the actors are beginning to build.

“One of the greatest things about the show is the connection of family that the actors are portraying,” Cassidy said.

“It’s classic,” Scelzo said. “It’s so great, and everyone in the cast loves Little Women. We all really want to pull in different dynamics of family sisterhood, girlhood, growing up, and living as a family.”