Best Buddies nears annual friendship ball on Feb. 24

Best Buddies is getting ready for the annual friendship ball. Sponsored by Best Buddies Indiana, the event at the Indianapolis Museum of Art (Newfields) will take place on Feb. 24. The ball will have food, crafts and a sensory friendly space.

Abby Ingersoll, the first semester chapter president of Best Buddies, is looking forward to the event.

“It’s really fun. They have a DJ and everyone dresses up and all that,” Ingersoll said.

Lily Flint, Best Buddies member and freshman, looks forward to upcoming Best Buddies activities. She has also enjoyed events of the past semester like Friendsgiving.

“My favorite part of Best Buddies has been meeting new people, and it also feels really fulfilling to know I’m helping people feel more included,” Flint said by email.

Sponsor Chad Andrews said he defers many club decisions to the officers and the students. By Charlotte Moser