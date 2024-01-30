Women’s basketball team prepares for Sectional against Fishers on Jan. 30

Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.

The women’s basketball team prepares to play Fishers at home at 7:30 p.m. The team has a record of 4-4 this season and beat Ben Davis 70-61 on Jan. 26.

“The Sectional will be very challenging but we will be prepared to compete. Most of the teams in the Sectional have already peaked while we continue to improve. We will be ready for a nice tournament run,” Head Coach Rick Risinger said via email.

“We came out of our (last) game knowing exactly what we needed to improve and work on, for example communicating on the court better,” Mackenzie Woods, first year varsity player and junior, said. “I know our team will continue to improve, giving us a chance at Sectionals.” By Katie Maurer