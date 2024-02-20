Club Spotlight: Hindu Heritage Society

Junior Eesha Singh

Why did you co-found the Hindu Heritage Society?

So a large reason we founded this is because I see that a lot of other cultural or faith-based groups have their own community at CHS, but I never saw something like this for students who are Hindu. I thought that it would be really important to create a community for Hindu students to share ideas and have a safe space.

How has this benefited Hindu students at CHS?

I think it has created a little community. Now, people see each other and they know each other not just because of their classes but also what they identify as. I think that it has helped people expand their social circles as well.

What is your next event going to be?

Our next event is going to be surrounding the topic of the recent temple that was built in India for one of our deities, Shri Ram.

When and where will this meeting be?

This meeting will take place on March 20. The meeting will be in Mr (Grant) Benefiel’s room, E136.

How can students get involved with Hindu Heritage Society?

I would recommend joining the Remind, as a lot of key information is sent out there. Also, reaching out to anyone involved with the club, including myself or just other Hindu students.

Is there anything I haven’t asked that you think people should know about Hindu Heritage Society?

I think readers should know that we are open to all students, and you don’t have to be of the Hindu faith to get involved. We are open to all cultures and really just want to form a community within CHS.

Junior Prachet Sowale

Why did you co-found the Hindu Heritage Society?

So I, along with other people, noticed that there was a lack of a club for Hindu students to be able to meet up and create a community with. We thought that it was our responsibility and obligation for future generations of Hindu students to form this club.

How does this benefit Hindu students?

I think a club like this, in my perspective, is meant to bring communities together. I think that this club will do the same and bring people together. Eventually, when this club is passed down to future generations, it will help them be able to connect with their culture and religion.

How can people get involved with Hindu Heritage Society?

The main way is to just show up to the meetings. We have an Instagram account where we post all of the updates for the club and then just showing and showing your support is great.

What will your next meeting cover?

The next meeting will be around mid-March. We will be covering the history of the Ram Mandir temple in India and how it will affect Hindus in India, as well as outside of India.

What are your goals for this club?

Our main goal right now is to just get out there and get involved since we are such a new club. In the future, I would love to see us collaborate with other culture or faith-based clubs at CHS as well.