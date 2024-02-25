New roundabout statue and interview with the artist

The head of the engineering and technology department chair, Sydney Swartzendruber, shared that some of his students in digital electronics and in AP Art History got to zoom with the artist of the roundabout sculptures. “[The sculpture] looks like a head that’s got I don’t know what, coming out of the top of the head or the hair,” he says. “It is a very elaborate, very different sculpture,” he continues.

“They are trying to use it as an educational tool to help our classes get involved,” Swartzendruber says.

Some students were lucky enough to go on a zoom call with the artist from Spain communicating through a translator. Senior Sai Shirtan Gudepate was one of those lucky students.

“I was thinking since it is going to be right by the high school, it would be cool if it was something related to the students,” he says.

“We are also in digital electronics class, so I wanted him to put lights up there which would move around or something using the things we have learned in this class,” Gudepate continues. “He did stuff on neural networks and I was like maybe showing it in a method where students can understand along with it representing the high school as a whole,” he says.

Following up with the expansion of the engineering and technology department into the freshmen parking lot, Swartzendruber shared that it is a slow process but getting there.

“They had to remove some old tanks, storm drains, and all of those different things that are underground, so we have spent quite a lot of time getting the site prepared,” Swartzendruber says.

“There is no question that this is an inconvenience, but I think everyone’s probably end up staying positive about it because they know that this very, very, nice expansion is coming,” Swartzendruber says. By Elle Graham